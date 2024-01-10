Perry Foster is regional director of Substation O&M, Transmission Field Operations at Xcel Energy in Amarillo, Texas, where he is responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, and daily operation direction for all activities that support substation maintenance, operations, construction and pre-commissioning. He oversees the effective and efficient use of union and nonunion resources, with an emphasis on safety, human performance, reliability, customer satisfaction and compliance. Foster’s previous roles at the utility have included relay technician, working foreman, substation electrician working foreman and meter reader. Having earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Oklahoma Panhandle State University and an associate degree in electronics from Amarillo College, he is currently pursuing an MBA degree from Wayland Baptist University.