Lyane J Flores Velázquez is a licensed Puerto Rican public relations professional with extensive experience in the industry and crisis management. Currently, she serves as an Internal and External Communications Specialist at LUMA, which operates and manages Puerto Rico’s electric power transmission and distribution system. Her responsibilities include media relations with local, national and international outlets and executes both internal and external communication campaigns.. Velázquez has led more than 30 weekly media ride-alongs, showcasing LUMA’s focus on transforming Puerto Rico’s electrical transmission and distribution system after Hurricane Maria.

Beyond her role at LUMA, Velázquez made significant contributions throughout her career, as a digital media buyer and involvement with various nonprofit organizations.