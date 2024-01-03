Tom Carpenter has over 40 years’ experience in the electrical power industry, primarily supporting electrical generation. He is a licensed electrician and licensed professional engineer. He serves as the treasurer of the IEEE PES Energy Storage & Stationary Battery (ESSB) Committee and the Electrical Energy Storage Applications & Technology (EESAT) Conference, is a Technical Committee member of the international battery conference, BattCon, and is a former Principal Member of the NFPA 70E Technical Committee. Carpenter is a certified high and low voltage electrical safety trainer.