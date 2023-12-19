Marina Donovan has more than 20 years of global technology marketing and public relations experience with a background in data security, networking and mobile. She joined Itron as vice president of global marketing & public affairs in January 2018. Prior to joining Itron, she was vice president of marketing for Silver Spring Networks, where Marina led all aspects of outbound marketing including branding and corporate positioning, demand creation, events, product marketing, public relations and web properties.

Prior to joining Silver Spring, she held executive marketing positions at IronKey by Imation, Syniverse, VeriSign and RSA Security. Marina holds a Bachelor of Arts in public relations from San Jose State University.