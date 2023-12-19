Shrinjoy Bagchi and H.C. Sharma

Shrinjoy Bagchi ([email protected]) is an accomplished professional with over 17 years of experience in power distribution utilities. He holds a bachelor of technology degree in eectrical engineering and M. tech in energy & environmental management from IIT Delhi. He has national and international publications in the field of power system protection, automation, IoT. Currently Bagchi works as the head of department (Protection & Automation) at Tata Power Delhi Distribution limited where he oversees the implementation of Digital Grid, Advanced Distribution Management System, Distribution Automation, Smart meter DI/DO integration, large scale IoT deployment in utility landscape, OT Cybersecurity.

H.C. Sharma has a B.Tech degree in electrical engineering from the Aligarh Muslim University, where he was awarded the Gold Medalist honor, and earned a post-graduate certification in business management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He is the chief of business development, contracts, stores and technical services at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. Sharma heads the function that includes business development, stores, power system control, quality assurance and technical services. He has worked on many projects and been instrumental in the development of plant engineering and quality assurance systems for the utility. He also has also worked on various verticals of projects that include design, engineering, quality assurance, and procurement and execution.