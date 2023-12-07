Chris Ott is a senior physical substation security expert at POWER Engineers. Chris spent over 15 years in the security business. His experience as a Marine Corps veteran gave him personal experience in armed/armored transport, executive protection, electronic security, field engineering, security contract management and project management. CIP014-3 has been a large focus of Chris’s work from the aspect of threat analysis and risk mitigation in the utility sector. He also has experience as a corporate security engineer for Portland General Electric and as a designer of anti-theft measures at Convergint Technologies. He studied for his BAS in electronics at the University of Oregon.