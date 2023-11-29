Dr. Paul N. Stockton, a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and President of Paul N Stockton LLC, a strategic advisory firm in Santa Fe, NM., has published numerous reports to industry and government clients on critical infrastructure resilience and national security.

Dr. Stockton chairs the Homeland Defense Subcommittee of DOD's Reserve Forces Policy Board. He also chairs the Grid Resilience for National Security Subcommittee of the Department of Energy's Electricity Advisor Committee. He served from 2013-2020 as Managing Director of Sonecon LLC in Washington, DC. Before joining Sonecon, Dr. Stockton served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas’ Security Affairs from June, 2009 until January, 2013.

Prior to his tenure as Assistant Secretary, Dr. Stockton served as Senior Research Scholar at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation. He also served as Associate Provost of the Naval Postgraduate School, where he founded the Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) and the Center for Civil-Military Relations. He was a Legislative Assistant for defense and foreign policy for Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan and a Research Associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Dr. Stockton serves on the Board of Directors for Analytic Services Inc., and on advisory boards for the Idaho National Laboratory and other organizations.

Dr. Stockton was twice awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, DOD’s highest civilian award. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security awarded Dr. Stockton its Distinguished Public Service Medal.