Erich Keller is an engineering manager of power grid automation at G&W Electric. He is responsible for managing power system automation specification, design, factory acceptance testing and site commissioning. Most recently, he acted as chief engineer for integration of G&W Electric’s microgrid at headquarters. Before joining G&W Electric in 2011, Keller was employed at ZIV USA in Des Plaines, Illinois. He received a BSEE degree from Valparaiso University and an MSEE degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology.