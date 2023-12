Keyur Kachhiapatel is a senior engineer on the distribution automation engineering team at ComEd. He started at ComEd by designing replay protection schemes for high-voltage transmission lines and has since transitioned to advanced protection schemes for distribution lines. Some of the pilots Kachhiapatel has contributed to include protection strategies for three-phase to one-phase lateral lines and microgrid protection. He holds a BSEE degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago.