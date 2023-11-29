Noa Schachtel is Marketing Coordinator at Grass Valley, Calif.-based BoxPower, which designs, deploys and scales standalone plug & play - solar + storage microgrids power systems. Noa’s focuses is on marketing strategy, research and asset enablement. Noa gained his experience working for multiple startups including EVmatch and Sourcefit. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Noa graduated with a degree in philosophy and ethics from Claremont McKenna College, in Claremont, California, where he also served as a fellow at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and an Analyst at the Roberts Environmental Center.