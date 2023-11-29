Most Recent

Construction crews installed an integrate system of solar, battery, and generator system. Photo courtesy of BoxPower.

Noa Schachtel

Noa Schachtel is Marketing Coordinator at Grass Valley, Calif.-based  BoxPower, which designs, deploys and scales standalone plug & play - solar + storage microgrids power systems. Noa’s focuses is on marketing strategy, research and asset enablement. Noa gained his experience working for multiple startups including EVmatch and Sourcefit. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Noa graduated with a degree in philosophy and ethics from Claremont McKenna College, in Claremont, California, where he also served as a fellow at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and an Analyst at the Roberts Environmental Center. 