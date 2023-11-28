Kamil Maqsood, Michael Sheppard, Hassan Zaheer, and Saquib Saeed

Kamil Maqsood is a Senior Technical Research Writer at PTR Inc., a United States/Germany-based power grid equipment and infrastructure market research firm. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and is currently pursuing a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Lahore University of Management Sciences with a focus on Power System Planning, Electricity Markets, Power System Operations and Control, Smart Grids and Battery Energy Storage Systems. He also has experience working with The World Bank (energy team) on electricity distribution sector reforms as an STT Consultant and is part of the research group (funded under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) working on Pakistan’s transition to sustainable mobility.

Michael Sheppard is the CEO of PTR Inc. In 2016, he left IHS Markit to co-found a company to address a lack of in-depth market research on the power grid. Since then, he has overseen the growth of the company from 3 founders to 50 employees across the US, Germany, Japan, and Pakistan. Mike is an expert on the PV industry and has performed numerous competitive dynamics and opportunity assessment projects, covering upstream, downstream, and supply chain aspects. Prior to founding PTR in 2016, Mike spent eight years with iSuppli/IHS Markit, where he covered a broad range of sectors, including mobile, renewable power, and electricity transmission and distribution (T&D), while managing the power & energy technology consulting practice. Mike has a background in both Financial Services and Corporate Finance from San Francisco State University.

Hassan Zaheer is the Chief Commercial Officer at PTR Inc. After starting in the power sector around a decade ago, Hassan has been working for various Fortune-500, FTSE-100, DAX-30 and NIKKEI-225 clients, assisting them with global market studies in the energy sector. In his current role at PTR, he works with clients to support their research requirements, both through custom consulting work and tailored research reports within the Power Grid and New Energy segments. Hassan is also a Member of the Advisory Board for CWIEME Berlin and an advisor to the educational non-profit UsmanRamay.Org. Hassan has a tech background with a Master's in Power Engineering from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Additionally, he is also an alumnus of the Center for Digital Technology & Management (CDTM).

Saqib Saeed is an accomplished market research professional and a data storyteller in the international energy industry. With over a decade of experience in the field, he serves as the Chief Research Officer at PTR Inc. His expertise lies in the power grid and e-mobility equipment sectors. Throughout his career, Saqib has overseen numerous global market research studies and provided valuable insights to key decision-makers at various Fortune 500 companies. He is a member of the editorial board for Transformers Magazine and a member of the Advisory board of CWIEME Berlin. In addition to his market research career, Saqib has also worked in the manufacturing sector. Saqib holds a Master's degree in Electrical Power Engineering from the Technical University of Munich.