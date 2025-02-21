Taihan


Taihan, which was established as the first electric wire company in Korea, paved the way for development of the fields of power and communication cables and base metal, and has been leading the development of the global cable market as well as Korea market.

Today, Taihan, the company which recently opened a new chapter as a proud member of the Hoban Group,
endeavors to continue to lead the global electric wire industry as a successful enterprise for the next century based on more upgraded products, proactive investment, and relentless innovation.

Vegetation Management

Hoban Group’s Taihan Donates Power Cables to Support Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles

Feb. 21, 2025
Taihan is providing products and technical support to aid the recovery of power infrastructure damaged by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.