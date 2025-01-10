AccuWeather


AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather.com. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

AccuWeather’s Preliminary Estimate of the Total Damage and Economic Loss from Devastating Wildfires in California is $52-$57 Billion  

Jan. 10, 2025
Fast moving, wind-driven infernos continue to torch parts of highly populated and expensive real estate near Los Angeles. Hurricane-force wind gusts have rapidly spread fires ...