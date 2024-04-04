Michael Craig


Michael Craig, supervising manager of energy and distribution management systems at Great River Energy, is a professional engineer in the state of Minnesota with an electrical engineering degree and MBA degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Craig has worked at Great River Energy for 13 years and helps to ensure reliable operation of the supervisory control and data acquisition system as well as working with new technologies pertaining to system operations and the electric utility industry.

