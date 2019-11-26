Skip navigation
A representational image of blockchain technology
Smart Utility>Grid Security

EPRI and GCCIA to Collaborate on AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity R&D

The EPRI and the GCCIA have signed a three-year MoU to contribute to energy reliability and security in the electric power sector.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) have entered into a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct collaborative research and development (R&D) about artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, and cybersecurity issues in the electric power sector.

"Working together we can address challenges arising from cyberthreats, and we can bring more resources and perspectives to bear in pursuing solutions through emerging technologies," said Arshad Mansoor, senior vice president, research and development, EPRI.

"As our region works to diversify energy supply and delivery, we can both learn from and contribute to the energy reliability and security of all systems," said Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, chief executive officer, GCCIA. "Through our collaboration with the EPRI we expect good progress both in the research itself and in integrating our efforts with other leaders in the sector."

The EPRI and the GCCIA signed the MoU in San Francisco, California.

TAGS: Data Analytics
