DOE Announces US$8 Million in Funding for Energy System Resilience

The government will fund projects that reduce the risk of cyber incidents disrupting electricity generation, transmission and distribution as well as the production, refining, storage and distribution of oil and natural gas.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has announced an US$8 million investment in innovative approaches to enhance the reliability and resilience of the nation’s energy infrastructure. The partnership opportunity is expected to spur the development of next-generation tools and technologies that would reduce the risk of a cyber incident disrupting the energy system, including electricity generation, transmission and distribution as well as the production, refining, storage and distribution of oil and gas. The Office of Cyber security, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) is providing the opportunity on behalf of the DOE through the Cyber security for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) program.

“The Department of Energy is committed to securing our nation’s energy infrastructure against all threats, both natural and manmade,” said Mark W. Menezes, under secretary of energy. “Through this funding opportunity, we will accelerate efforts to strengthen our nation’s energy infrastructure against cyber attacks and ensure a more secure, resilient and reliable energy delivery system.”

The funded projects are expected to enhance the ability of energy systems to survive a cyber-attack while sustaining critical energy delivery functions. This funding opportunity supports the U.S. administration’s directive to secure critical infrastructure as outlined in the National Cyber Strategy through research and development of:

  1. Real-time intrusion detection,
  2. Self-healing energy delivery control systems, and
  3. Innovative technologies that enhance cyber security in the energy sector.

Researchers interested in the opportunity can apply here. Awardees will be notified on or before September 14, 2019.

