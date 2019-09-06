Skip navigation
Menu
A drawing showing a fish attempting to eat a smaller fish
Culture eats Strategy for breakfast. Business guru Peter Drucker first made the memorable observation about the power of culture in an organization, and the necessity of cultural change in successful adoptions of new technologies, processes, or resources.
Smart Utility>Grid Security

The Depth and Breadth of Cyber Defense

EPRI is developing critical components to establish and maintain a utility cybersecurity culture.

Utilities have done a great job of inculcating a safety culture in their organizations to help reduce incidents that result in injuries and loss of life. Although still in the top 10 of most dangerous jobs, utilities have worked diligently to improve safety awareness and their reward has been a drop in the rankings. That record of success serves as a great model for utilities to create a similarly strong cybersecurity culture.

Register to view the full article

Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Range of binary digits and locks
Smart Grid Security: Are We Up for the Challenge?
Sep 05, 2019
An Israel flag
NYPA to Pursue Collaborative Research with Israeli Electric Co.
Jul 10, 2019
A clipart depicting a substation
Protecting the Grid
Jun 27, 2019
A worker assessing an electric transmission tower
Report Evaluates Reliability of the Bulk Power System
Jun 26, 2019