Oak Ridge National Laboratory and IonQ Partner To Explore Quantum Technology For Power Grid Modernization

IonQ, a quantum computing hardware and software company based in College Park, Maryland, has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to explore quantum technology for power grid modernization.

The research initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, will help businesses develop practical quantum hybrid applications leveraging both classical and quantum resources. The U.S. power grid is challenged by increased demand and a proliferation of energy sources, increasing the need for innovative solutions to address both optimization and security challenges.

“A next-generation power grid requires new operational and planning capabilities so companies can make better decisions about infrastructure investment over several decades to meet the country’s energy goals,” said Suman Debnath, who is leading the project along with Warren Grice for ORNL. “This collaboration will enable us to significantly accelerate grid modernization and provides an opportunity to address critical challenges in our energy infrastructure and pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

IonQ’s work is supported by the GRID-Q project, part of DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative, as well as ORNL’s Quantum Computing User Program, which provides access to quantum computers for testing real-world applications, like control of the power grid, to provide insights into their readiness and impact.

“Our aim is to leverage quantum technology to drive tangible advancements in grid optimization and security, and through this collaboration, we hope to uncover practical solutions that will significantly enhance our energy infrastructure.” said Ariel Braunstein, SVP, Product and Applications for IonQ.