NOJA Power Achieves ISO 50001 Certification

NOJA Power, an Australian switchgear engineering firm, is celebrating its certification to the ISO 50001 standard for Energy Management. As an organization committed to developing environmentally friendly switchgear for the electricity distribution grid, accreditation to this standard was a natural step.

“Energy sustainability is critical for future generations,” says NOJA Power Group Managing Director Neil O’Sullivan, “and ISO 50001 provides the framework for companies to focus on energy sustainability. It is a natural evolution from our ISO14001 environmental management system both of which demonstrate a serious commitment to a sustainable future.”

ISO 50001 Certificate of Registration

Implementation of an ISO 50001 standard within an organization is aimed at enabling a systematic approach in achieving continual improvement of energy performance, including energy use, consumption, efficiency and security. The aim of the initiative is to develop a standard for reducing organizational greenhouse gas emissions.

The key difference between the ISO 14001 environmental management standard and ISO 50001 is the requirement for an organizational commitment to continuous improvement. This key differentiator demonstrates the organization's willingness and capability to improve its energy footprint and reduce its emissions.

Whilst ISO 50001 has been readily deployed in Europe, Australian adoption of the standard has been much more gradual. With the standard optimized against continuous improvement, most implementation costs can be recovered in energy savings in the short term. NOJA Power encourages other enterprises to take on the challenge and work towards a sustainable energy future.