Eastern Green Link 2 Project Unveils New Visitor Hub in Peterhead

The Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) project, a 505 km 2 GW subsea cable, running from Aberdeenshire to Yorkshire, has opened a new visitor hub in Peterhead.

The new visitor facility will serve as a hub for community engagement, education, and project information sharing throughout the construction of the development. The facility, located near the project’s converter station site, provides groups, schools, and other local stakeholders with opportunities to learn more about the project’s role in supporting the connection of renewable energy and enhancing the resilience of the national electricity grid.

EGL2, a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid, will install a 2 GW HVDC subsea cable between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Drax in North Yorkshire. The link will have the capacity to transmit enough clean electricity to power more than two million homes, reducing constraints on renewable generation in the north of Scotland, upon completion.

The visitor hub will act as a focal point for ongoing consultation, allowing the public to access up-to-date information on construction progress, environmental measures, and community investment initiatives. The hub features interactive educational activities and exhibitions, including VR headsets, a keeping the lights on game, a hand-operated generator, information screens, a section of marine cable, an interactive map, an animated walkthrough and a LEGO model of the converter station.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and discover the role of EGL2 to help power two million homes and businesses with clean energy. The hub opening followed on from the EGL2 project making the first awards from its Peterhead Community Benefit Fund, donating more than $553,024.50 to local initiatives, with over $1.98 million of further awards to be distributed.

The facility at Peterhead will provide opportunities for group visits, educational sessions, and events highlighting key aspects of engineering, sustainability, and the regional economic impact of EGL2.

A matching Visitor Hub was opened at the Wren Hall convertor station site in Yorkshire, creating spaces at both ends of the link for people to explore the subsea electricity superhighway.