TVA Advances Nuclear Development and Grid Modernization Efforts in FY25

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is expanding its investments in advanced nuclear technology, grid modernization, and strategic partnerships to strengthen energy reliability and support economic growth in the Tennessee Valley and across the nation.

The TVA Board of Directors received updates on the agency’s progress, recognized the strong performance of employees, and reaffirmed its goal to deliver affordable, reliable, and innovative American energy solutions to meet rising demand, fuel economic growth, and power next-generation infrastructure of the AI era at its November meeting.

In FY25, TVA rapidly advanced its role in energy innovation, a hub for next-generation nuclear technology, and a key driver of regional economic growth.

During the Board meeting, Don Moul, TVA President and CEO, shared the successes in FY25: