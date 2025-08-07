TenneT Invests $6.35 Billion and Launches Initiatives to Accelerate Grid Expansion and Optimize Grid Use in H1-2025

TenneT has continued expanding the grid required to facilitate the electrification of the energy system in the first six months of 2025.

Total investments in critical onshore and offshore electricity infrastructure increased to $6.35 billion billion, up from $5.31 billion in H1 2024. The higher investment figure is mainly related to increased investments in several onshore projects despite delays in onshore projects.

TenneT plans to invest a total of $230.77 billion in grid enhancements and expansion in the Netherlands and Germany by 2034.

Underlying revenue in the first half-year of 2025 increased by $414.21 million to $5,087.10 million (H1-2024: $4,672.89 million). In the first half-year of 2025, revenue increased because of TenneT's growing investments, resulting in a growing regulatory asset base and higher onshore and offshore revenue.

TenneT continues to unlock up to 30% more capacity on the grid using Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) in both the Netherlands and Germany by making smart use of weather conditions.

“In this regard, we are pleased that the Dutch government provides a state guarantee of $60 billion to TenneT Netherlands, backing approximately $103.84 billion in Dutch grid investments over the next decade,” said Arina Freitag, CFO of TenneT Holding.