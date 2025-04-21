Gov. Hochul Announces $12 Million to Support Innovative Electric Grid Technologies in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $12 million to support innovative technologies in New York to improve the efficiency of delivering clean energy to the state’s electric grid.

The announcement will accelerate the development of new and emerging electric grid solutions for enhancing grid performance, improving grid reliability and integrating renewable sources of energy like wind and solar into the grid. Funding for the initiative is through the Clean Energy Fund (CEF).

The Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), looks for eligible proposers for product development projects, demonstration projects or research studies to enable a high-performing electric grid and have the potential to transform the delivery of clean, renewable energy resources. The maximum funding amount is $3 million per product development or demonstration project and $400,000 per study.

Proposals submitted are expected to highlight an action plan to drive adoption readiness toward commercial deployment and proactively address market risks and uncertainties. Proposals should reflect cost share requirements outlined in the solicitation, including 50 percent for product development and demonstrations and 25 percent for studies.

Proposals due on July 15, 2025, should address one or more of the following areas:

Transmission Utilization Improvements Advanced Conductors Modern Infrastructure

Inverter Based Resource Integration Stability Protection Systems Planning

Operational Situational Awareness Tools for Operator Decision Making Assessing Reliability Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for Data Analytics Improved Maintenance methods



The program has been developed in partnership with the Joint Utilities of New York members Con Edison, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Orange & Rockland and the Advanced Technology Working Group to accommodate the State’s integration of renewable energy sources and understand their impact on the transmission and distribution systems serving over 13 million households, businesses, and government facilities across the state.