TS Conductor Announces New Manufacturing Facility in South Carolina to Support Grid Modernization

TS Conductor has announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Hardeeville, South Carolina, near the Port of Savannah. The $134 million project aims to meet increasing demand for high-capacity power lines as part of ongoing grid modernization efforts. The facility is expected to generate approximately 462 advanced manufacturing jobs in Jasper County. Phase one of the project is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2025.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster joined company representatives at an announcement ceremony, highlighting the state's growing manufacturing sector. "South Carolina continues to attract innovative companies that drive economic growth and technological advancements. We welcome TS Conductor and the opportunities this investment brings to Jasper County and beyond," said Governor McMaster.

The facility will manufacture advanced conductors designed to enhance grid transmission capacity while improving efficiency and reliability.

The project aligns with broader efforts to modernize the U.S. power grid, driven by rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers and expanded domestic manufacturing. TS Conductor’s technology enables utilities to increase transmission capacity while enhancing grid resilience against extreme weather events.

The development is supported in part by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) through its Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. In October 2024, the DOE announced funding for multiple advanced energy manufacturing projects, including TS Conductor’s initiative, to bolster domestic production of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power lines.

The company will initially operate from a 301,275-square-foot facility in Clarius Park Hardeeville, a master-planned industrial park near the Georgia Ports Authority’s Garden City Terminal. Future expansion phases may increase the company’s footprint by an additional 1 million square feet.

TS Conductor recently secured $60 million in growth funding to support its expansion. Investors include Blue Earth Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Edison International, Gates Frontier, National Grid Partners, and Quanta Services.

Craig Dannegger, principal at Clarius Partners, welcomed the company’s decision, stating, "TS Conductor’s selection of Clarius Park Hardeeville underscores the region’s strategic advantages for industrial development and international trade."

As the demand for electricity continues to grow, TS Conductor’s expansion is positioned to play a key role in advancing energy infrastructure and supporting the transition to a more resilient power grid.