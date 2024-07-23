DOE and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Introduce Website for Integrated Distribution Grid Planning

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Electricity (OE) and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) have launched a website and repository to convey a framework for Integrated Distribution System Planning (IDSP) with links to current and emerging practices.

The website aims to provide state decision-makers and utilities a holistic planning approach for making informed investment decisions for the electric distribution grid.

Decisions regarding investments in grid infrastructure are difficult due to evolving community and state priorities, explosive and unanticipated growth due to electrification and the emergence of data centers, and the evolution of new services from assets at the grid edge. IDSP is a useful framework for examining these factors holistically and setting long-term, electric grid investment strategies with inputs and review from key stakeholders.

The IDSP framework website will not only serve as a library of information but will also be updated and revised regularly.

The IDSP framework includes:

· Holistic Planning Approach: Examines complex factors holistically to inform long-term investment strategies.

· Stakeholder Input: Integrates insights from key stakeholders, including state officials and utilities.

· Interactive Website: LBNL launched an interactive website and repository, linked to the OE website, showcasing the IDSP framework and best practices for 17 critical components.