EPRI Forms European Subsidiary

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is forming a new business entity, EPRI Europe Limited, to expand its collaborative research and development programs in Europe.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EPRI Europe will enable EPRI to participate in consortiums for research projects in Europe that align with EPRI and industry research priorities and roadmaps. By broadening European engagement with this research, Europe’s technology and thought leaders can work with EPRI to enhance collaborative energy and environment research for EPRI members and energy sector stakeholders around the world.

EPRI’s established relationships with Irish researchers and its focus on technical innovation with Irish electric utilities were important factors in EPRI’s decision to establish EPRI Europe in Dublin. “EPRI considers Ireland a center for electricity sector innovation and testing for utility systems, making it an ideal setting for European research and development collaboration,” said Mike Howard EPRI president and CEO. “Likewise, Europe has emerged as a pivotal testing ground for the broader integration of energy systems overall into what EPRI calls The Integrated Energy Network.”

Welcoming the announcement, Richard Bruton, Teachta Dála (TD), minister for communications, climate action and environment, said, “Ireland is now one of the leading countries in the world in integrating renewable technologies onto its electricity grid and EPRI’s decision to locate its European research operations out of Dublin aligns with our work to date in this area. Their expertise in smart grids and electricity systems will ensure that our generation companies, transmission system operator and research institutions stay at the cutting edge of this critical energy research sector.”

While speaking in Boston, Martin Shanahan, CEO of Industry Development Authority (IDA) Ireland said, “EPRI's decision to establish its European base in Ireland illustrates our reputation as one of the leading research, development and innovation locations in the world. We have an exceptional level of collaboration between industry, academia, state agencies and regulatory authorities and believe EPRI Europe will help to progress its work relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity."

Commenting on the announcement, Prof. Mark Ferguson, director general of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and chief scientific adviser to the Government of Ireland, said: “I am delighted to welcome this expansion on the existing EPRI relationship with Ireland, which builds on the relationship with the UCD Energy Institute and the MaREI (Marine Renewable Energy Industry) SFI Research Centre. We look forward to developing new and innovative ways of working with EPRI on energy research.”