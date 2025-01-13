Lower Colorado River Authority Widens Wireless Communications Capabilities

Lower Colorado River Authority has contracted with Anterix to purchase additional 900 MHz wireless broadband licenses to extend LCRA’s ability to support future growth in Texas.

This agreement builds upon LCRA’s initial purchase of 900 MHz licenses from Anterix announced in April 2023. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

LCRA’s new 900 MHz broadband licenses will expand LCRA’s LTE coverage to 34 additional Texas counties, building upon the 68 counties covered by the earlier agreement. This agreement will work toward expanding the reach of LCRA’s private LTE network to provide long-term grid awareness, communications and operational intelligence that will further advance grid resilience and support innovation within LCRA’s service territory. It also will enhance LCRA’s ability to serve external users of its network, including electric cooperatives, schools and transit authorities.

Created by the Texas legislature in 1934, LCRA manages the lower 600 miles of the Texas Colorado River, which provides water to more than 1.4 million people, and is one of the largest public power providers in Texas, supplying power to more than 30 retail electric cooperatives and municipalities. It also owns and operates more than 5,000 circuit miles of transmission lines and owns or operates more than 40 parks.