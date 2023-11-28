DOE Announces $42 Million For 15 Projects To Strengthen Reliability, Resiliency And Affordability of America’s Power Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $42 million for 15 projects across 11 states to improve the reliability, resiliency and flexibility of the domestic power grid through the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies as part of its Unlocking Lasting Transformative Resiliency Advances by Faster Actuation of power Semiconductor Technologies (ULTRAFAST) program.

The technologies will more effectively control grid power flow and protect critical infrastructure assets, thereby improving operational efficiency, preventing unforeseen outages, allowing faster recovery, minimizing the impacts of natural disasters and climate-change fueled extreme weather events, and reducing grid operating costs and carbon intensity.

“Modernizing our nation’s aging power grid is critical to strengthening our national and energy security, and absolutely essential to reaching President Biden’s ambitious goal of a net-zero economy by 2050,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new investment will support project teams across the country as they develop the innovative technologies we need to strengthen our grid security and bring reliable clean electricity to more families and businesses—all while combatting the climate crisis.”

The teams managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will help improve the Biden-Harris Administration’s decarbonization goals with a more secure and reliable grid and allow to utilize more solar, wind and other clean energy.

The projects included are: