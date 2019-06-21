Menu
Are Solar Disturbances a Real Threat to the U.S. Grid?

Every decade or so, roughly corresponding to a real-world period of increased sunspot activity, we see predictions of disasters affecting everything from radio and other communication reception to electric power systems. The concern is stronger than normal magnetic activity on the sun and potential geomagnetic storms that could impact the earth.  Well, grab your aluminum foil universal protective hat if you dare.

Note: A report concerning a modern-day version of potential magnetic disruption risks was just released by EPRI.    The study addresses the risk of high-altitude electromagnetic pulses (HEMP) to the U.S. grid. See: https://www.epri.com/#/pages/summary/000000003002014979/?lang=en-US.

