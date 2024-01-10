EPRI to Host Electrification 2024 International Conference & Exposition

EPRI is hosting the Electrification 2024 International Conference & Exposition, scheduled for March 12-14, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. It features immersive pre-conference workshops, agenda sessions, a collaborative Exposition Hall and multiple networking functions. Electrification 2024 will bring together thought leaders and innovators from across the electrification spectrum, providing a wide range of opportunities for education and collaboration.

EPRI and Southern Company last month announced the plenary speakers for the conference. Kicking off the event will be EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor, and Southern Company President and CEO Chris Womack.

EPRI’s Electrification conference is the only event that brings together the entire ecosystem of electric technologies and stakeholders to collaborate around e-mobility (consumer and fleet vehicles and infrastructure), residential and commercial building decarbonization, industrial applications, agriculture, policy, regulatory developments, and more.

“By joining Electrification 2024, attendees will learn about the innovations shaping electrification and decarbonization, as well as the processes and policies that could facilitate our electrified future,” said Mansoor. “Electrification 2024 is the go-to event for innovators and decision-makers from across the electrification spectrum. All sectors must work together to achieve solutions that are practicable and scalable to meet decarbonization goals and the needs of every community.”

Plenary speakers include representatives from companies like Amazon, the U.S. Department of Energy, Daimler Truck, Exelon, and many more, participating in panel topics including Driving Community Equity Through Electrification, Putting Equity to Work in the Community, and Policy Implications for an Electrified Future. The event offers a comprehensive agenda with eight diverse tracks covering industrial, decarbonized transportation, smart and decarbonized buildings, people and communities, low-carbon fuels in electrification, electrification and grid impacts, and controlled environment agriculture.

“Southern Company is excited to host Electrification 2024 in the state of Georgia, where we are honored to serve millions of customers with their energy needs,” said Womack. “Collaboration and education are foundational principles of the innovation we are cultivating as we work together toward a net zero future.”

“As a founding member of EPRI, Southern Company is proud to take a leadership role in Electrification 2024,” said Dr. Mark S. Berry, senior vice president of Southern Company research and development. “We look forward to promoting an open dialogue that will advance impactful new technologies for the benefit of the customers and communities we serve.”