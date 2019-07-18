Menu
Robot waving checkered flags to unveil the Gen2 car at a media conference in Seoul
Electrification

Seoul to Host its First ABB FIA Formula E Championship

Championship to help create a future of sustainable transportation, reduce global emissions.

Seoul will host its first ABB FIA Formula E Championship Seoul E-Prix in 2020. ABB’s YuMi, the world’s first truly collaborative dual arm robot, waved checkered flags to unveil the Gen2 car at a media conference in the metropolis. About 10 million people live in the capital of South Korea, which has ambitious renewable energy initiatives, the world’s first 5G service, and has ranked number one in the 2018 Automation Readiness Index.

Sweeseng Lee, president, ABB South Korea, explained that ABB is the proud title sponsor of the championship since 2018, aiming to create a future of sustainable transportation, reducing global emissions, and increasing public awareness about how e-mobility and digitalization are helping to improve the quality of life in cities. Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO, Formula E, Alberto Longo, deputy CEO and chief championship officer, Formula E, and Hee-Beom Lee, president, 2020 Seoul E-Prix Operation Committee were also present on the occasion.

