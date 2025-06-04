ComEd to Invest $168 Million in Second EV Plan From 2026 to 2028

ComEd has announced that the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved its second Beneficial Electrification (BE) Plan, which will invest approximately $168 million over a three-year period beginning in 2026. This new round of funding reinforces ComEd’s commitment to advancing electric vehicle (EV) adoption and cutting emissions across northern Illinois.

Building on its current $231 million BE investment from 2023 to 2025, the utility will dedicate an additional $168 million through BE Plan 2 (2026–2028) to support both residential and non-residential customers in transitioning to EVs and leveraging related benefits.

Since February 2024, ComEd has incentivized the purchase and installation of nearly 5,000 public and private EV charging ports (Level 2 and Fast Chargers) and nearly 1,000 new and pre-owned electric fleet vehicles. More than 70% of rebates have gone to low-income customers or to businesses and public sector organizations in or primarily serving low-income and Equity Investment Eligible Communities (EIECs). Over this same period, EV registrations in Illinois have increased three to four times faster than the national average.

Gil C. Quiniones, ComEd President and CEO, said, “The shift to EVs is a major milestone on the road to Illinois’ clean energy future, and it is part of a broader effort to electrify more of our region’s energy system. Through the expansion of our Beneficial Electrification programs, ComEd is helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and enable all communities to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that flow from the global energy transformation.”

The ICC’s approval of BE Plan 2 follows the successful rollout of ComEd’s first plan, which was approved in 2023 under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). Signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in 2021, CEJA is designed to combat climate change by leveraging Illinois' clean electricity grid and encouraging beneficial electrification statewide.

Megha Lakhchaura, State EV Officer of Illinois, said, “Illinois is committed to decarbonizing the transportation sector, and ComEd’s BE Plan 2 plays a crucial role in enabling more electric vehicle adoption in the state. By expanding charging infrastructure and providing incentives from the state and key partners like ComEd, we are making EV adoption more accessible and practical for residents and businesses alike.”

Key components of BE Plan 2 include:

Residential EV Charger and Installation Program – $11 million over three years for rebates of up to $2,500 per household to support purchase and installation of residential Level 2 EV chargers.

Business and Public Sector EV Purchase Program – $82 million over three years for rebates on the purchase or lease of new or pre-owned fleet EVs across all weight classes.

Business and Public Sector Make-Ready Program – $44 million over three years to support site preparation costs for Level 2 or DC Fast Charging equipment.

Customer Education and Awareness Program – $11 million over three years to fund outreach initiatives including free access to ComEd’s Fleet Electrification Assessments, EV Toolkits, and training for municipalities aiming for “EV Ready” status.

Research and Development Program – $11 million over three years to evaluate and demonstrate emerging transportation and electrification technologies.

Portfolio Program – $9 million over three years to support cross-program efforts and overall implementation of BE Plan 2.

More than 50% of the BE Plan 2 budget will go toward projects located in or primarily serving low-income or EIEC areas, which will also qualify for higher rebate amounts. Rebate levels may be adjusted over time based on program demand.

EVs offer customers multiple advantages—fuel and maintenance cost savings, performance benefits, and significant environmental improvements from reduced tailpipe emissions. Widespread fleet electrification can also deliver public health benefits, especially in communities historically impacted by pollution and climate change.

“Reducing vehicle emissions is one of the most effective ways to improve air quality and public health,” said Brian Urbaszewski, Director of Environmental Health Programs at Respiratory Health Association. “Given current uncertainty with other sources of funding that foster zero-emission transportation, ComEd’s continued investment in its Beneficial Electrification Plan is now even more critical in helping cut harmful pollutants, leading to cleaner air and healthier communities across northern Illinois.”

BE Plan 2 was developed in close collaboration with environmental organizations, community groups, and industry experts to ensure equitable access to electrification. ComEd will build on existing tools and initiatives, such as the EV Toolkit, EV Ambassador Program, EV Readiness Program, EV Load Capacity Map, Fleet Electrification Assessments, EV Service Provider Network, and EV Dealership Network.