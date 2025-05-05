PG&E: EV Access Can Help Meet California's Climate Goals and Lower Electric Prices

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working to make EV ownership more affordable for customers with limited financial resources.

The company has helped more than 13,000 income-qualified customers through the Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program, and many more have benefited from incentives to lower the upfront costs for charging infrastructure at their homes.

PG&E aims to serve 3 million EVs by 2030. EVs help improve air quality by decreasing carbon emissions from transportation. Additionally, PG&E estimates the next one million EVs connecting to the grid will lower residential electric rates by 2% to 3% by spreading fixed operations and maintenance costs across more customers.

There are over 700,000 EVs in PG&E's service area, representing one in eight EVs in the country. According to recent data, California EV sales increased for the fourth straight year in 2024, representing approximately 25% of all new vehicles sold in the state in 2024. However, a study from UCLA's Luskin Center for Innovation found that disadvantaged communities are not keeping pace in the EV transition as they do not have access to incentives and charging infrastructure.

PG&E offers a variety of resources, including rebates, incentives for income-qualified customers and EV-focused rate plans, to help minimize the total cost of EV ownership, including upfront, charging and charger installation costs.

The Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program provides up to $4,000 back when income-qualified customers buy or lease a used EV. The program has issued more than 13,000 rebate payments and provided over $29 million in benefits. An additional $50 million in funding is available for PG&E customers meeting income qualifications.

PG&E has programs that can reduce the cost of installing an at-home EV charger to help lower the overall cost of driving an EV.

PG&E's Residential Charging Solutions pilot provides customers with a 50% post-purchase rebate on approved Level 2 residential charging equipment to utilize existing 240-volt outlets and eliminate the need for costly electrical upgrades. Income-eligible customers are able to receive a rebate valued at 100% of the equipment's purchase price. The pilot is funded by California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Program.

EV Charge Manager helps customers save on their EV charging costs by scheduling charging when electric rates and grid demand are lower. The program, currently available to PG&E customers in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties meeting eligibility requirements, provides a personalized dashboard with insights into charging habits, costs, battery usage and battery efficiency.

Participants will receive a $75 Tango gift card after being in the program for at least three months and staying connected to the platform at least 50% of the time.

In 2025, PG&E plans to announce two additional EV charging pilots authorized for funding through California's LCFS Program.

The Affordable Public Charging pilot offers a charging credit, through a prepaid debit card, to help income-qualified customers cover some of the costs to charge their EVs at public charging stations.

The Panel and Flexible Electrification Support pilot offers incentives for electrical panel upgrades and other qualifying auxiliary equipment required for low-income customers to install an EV charger at their home.

PG&E has three rate plans anticipated to help EV drivers lower their electric costs. With these Time-of-Use rate plans, customers charging their EVs during off-peak hours are able to reduce their overall energy costs.

On PG&E's EV2-A rate, customers qualifying for the income-eligible California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) and Family Electric Rate Assistance monthly discounts will be allowed to charge their EVs for the equivalent of $1.88 per gallon at the pump between midnight and 3 pm. The EV Rate Comparison tool help customers find the best rate plan for them.

“An income-qualified customer with access to home charging could save 57% with the CARE discount and off-peak EV charging rates, compared to the cost to fuel their vehicle with gasoline,” said Lydia Krefta, Senior Director, Electrification and Decarbonization for PG&E. “A CARE customer who only uses public charging through the upcoming Affordable Public Charging program can save up to 100% for two years.”