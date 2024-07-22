DOE Releases Vision for Beneficial Integration of Electric Vehicles Into the Electricity Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced The Future of Vehicle Grid Integration: Harnessing the Flexibility of EV Charging, as part of DOE's EVGrid Assist initiative.

The document highlights a shared vision for vehicle-grid integration (VGI), where electric vehicles (EVs) are safely and securely connected to, reliably served by, and harmonized with the electric grid. It serves as guidepost for the transition, offering direction for stakeholders as they develop products, identify opportunities for standardization, and design new policies, rates, and services, among other activities.

Successful implementation of VGI aligns the grid's physical infrastructure and operational structure, regulatory frameworks, and market design with customer charging behaviors as well as create a symbiotic relationship to benefit everyone, regardless of EV ownership.

DOE's vision for VGI is demonstrated by five pillars: universal value, right-sized infrastructure, standards-supported innovation, customer-centered options, and secure coordination.

DOE plans to develop a VGI strategy detailing federal efforts to support stakeholders' momentum to pursue the vision. The strategy will be built on existing activities, including funding demonstrations of smart charge management, measurement tools, technical assistance to build capacity, listening sessions to identify emerging barriers and challenges, stakeholder meetings to enhance peer-to-peer learnings and build solutions, and webinars to share information on critical topics.

EVGrid Assist is a cross-DOE effort led by OE's Advanced Grid Modeling Research Program, EERE's Vehicle Technologies Office, and the DOE/DOT Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. The initiative is coordinated across DOE offices including the Office of Technology Transitions and the Office of Policy.