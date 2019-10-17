Navigant and eIQ Mobility Offer Turnkey Electric Fleet Deployments

Navigant Consulting, Inc. and eIQ Mobility, Inc. recently announced they have entered into a strategic alliance to provide turnkey electric vehicle-fleet-as-a-service (eFaaS) solutions to clients across North America and Europe.

Navigant and eIQ Mobility will work with utilities and commercial and industrial clients to streamline electrified fleet deployments. The alliance plans to pilot a turnkey guaranteed-cost-per-mile contract that bundles electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, energy, energy management, maintenance, performance tracking, and sustainability reporting.

In the United States today, fleet operators spend more than US$200 billion annually, operating and maintaining vehicles, of which less than 1% are currently electrified. As efforts to decarbonize the global transportation sector gain momentum, the shift to electrified transportation has become a key component. According to Navigant, switching from conventional vehicles to EVs can reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as operating costs.

The alliance combines Navigant’s research and consulting work in the areas of EVs and mobility, and eIQ Mobility’s machine-learning technical and economic feasibility planning tools, which have already been applied to 13 major U.S. fleets, analyzing over 200 million miles traveled.

"EVs often have a lifetime cost advantage, but fleet conversion can be a challenge and integration can be complex," says Jan Vrins, leader of Navigant’s global energy practice. "Navigant and eIQ Mobility can help simplify the process through eFaaS, offering our clients a seamless service provider for leasing EVs and procuring EV charging stations in bulk on a per-mile basis, resulting in immediate savings."

"Fleets in North America represent a massive market of over 300 billion miles per year that is on the cusp of electrification, but fleet executives need to find solutions to reduce risk in this transition," said Sila Kiliccote, CEO of eIQ Mobility. "That’s exactly what eIQ Mobility is doing with our data-driven decision tools and eFaaS solutions. Our existing major fleet customers are very excited. And with Navigant, we can dramatically expand our customer base and execution."

"Transportation makes up 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions," said Ted Walker, managing director at Navigant. "To tackle growing emissions from the transportation sector, we will start with light-duty vehicles, but expect to quickly move into delivery and services fleets, in particular medium-duty vehicle fleets, which may offer an optimal solution to curb emissions in the near term."