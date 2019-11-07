Ford Introduces North America’s Largest EV-Charging Network

Ford recently announced it is offering easy access to more electric vehicle (EV)-public charging stations in North America than any other automaker, making it easier for customers to find a place to charge when the company starts delivering new all-electric vehicle models next year.

The Ford all-electric vehicle charging strategy features comprehensive at-home charging options and the nation’s largest network of public charging stations, including dc fast charging. With both at-home and on-the-go charging powered by the FordPass app and in-vehicle screen, many customer hesitancies surrounding EV ownership are being addressed.

“Among people who already own or want to purchase EVs and plug-in hybrids, 48% say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns,” said Ted Cannis, Ford director of global electrification. “By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an EV.”

Ford customers can choose a higher-powered 48-A Ford Connected Charge Station that can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep, adding an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour.

Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger. The charger is capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-V electrical outlet, which can add an estimated range of 22 miles per charging hour. Should customers ever need to use a standard 120-V electrical outlet, that is possible too and will result in an average range of 3 miles per charging hour.

Ford has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups. Whether Ford customers need a 240-V outlet installed or they choose the Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online. The company is also providing two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network for easy and convenient pay-as-you-drive charging. The network includes more than 12,000 charging stations with more than 35,000 plugs.

Ford is working with Greenlots to bring together multiple charging providers to develop the FordPass Charging Network and explore adding additional networks to the FordPass Charging Network in the future for further coverage. In collaboration with Electrify America, the FordPass Charging Network will provide access to dc fast chargers, where charging an all-electric vehicle will take minutes, not hours. At a 150-kW charger, customers can add an estimated 47 miles of range in 10 minutes. For longer trips, customers can charge their battery from 10% to 80% full charge in 45 minutes using an Electrify America dc fast charger.

“The fact that most of our customers will plug in at home is a key advantage to an all-electric vehicle,” said Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development. “We will deliver a charging experience that is hassle-free whether you’re at home or on-the-go.”

Ford will keep EV drivers fully connected whether charging at home or on the road through the FordPass app. Customers can set charging schedules and alerts at home, and pre-condition their vehicle before they drive. A key feature within FordPass, and available through a vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, is FordPass Power My Trip, a tool that simplifies trip planning by considering the vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route. FordPass or the vehicle’s on-screen dashboard will tell a customer whether a charging outlet is available or in use (if data is made available by a charge point operator). It will also identify points of interest — such as restaurants or shopping centers — to make the most of customers’ time while charging their vehicle on-the-go.

The company is investing US$11.5 billion in EVs through 2022 and is focused on the customer journey from end-to-end.