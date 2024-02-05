Con Edison Provides $5 Million for Largest Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Project in NYC

Con Edison has introduced its PowerReady program, a residential electric vehicle charging project, in partnership with DVM Industries at Hilltop Village Cooperative, an apartment complex in Queens.

The program will provide up to $585 million of customer incentives to support the connection of about 25,000 EV charging plugs to the grid through 2025.

The incentives aim to upgrade Hilltop Village Cooperative’s electric infrastructure and make the site suitable for 423 Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations through the program. The upgrades will enable transition to electric vehicles more affordable for station operators and drivers.

“This project pieces together multiple trades- electrical, excavation/sitework, engineering, as well as significant coordination with the building staff spanning across nine buildings,” said James Justice, executive vice president, DVM Industries – an energy solutions company that installs electric vehicle chargers.