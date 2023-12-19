Xcel Energy to Offer Wind-Powered EV Charging with WeaveGrid, Wallbox

Electric vehicle charging software company WeaveGrid and Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, partnered to expand access to utility managed charging programs for North American Wallbox owners, beginning with Xcel Energy’s Charging Perks Program in Colorado, where Xcel Energy currently serve around 1.3 million residential customers.

Wallbox charger owners in Colorado can now register to enroll in the Xcel Energy Charging Perks pilot program. The program optimizes residential EV charging to align with times of high renewable energy availability, which predominantly consists of wind-power in Colorado. Wallbox charger owners can also take advantage of the program's other benefits, which include:

A $100 sign up incentive and an annual participation incentive at the end of every year

Ongoing managed charging that allows drivers to save money by charging at low cost times

The ability to support continued EV growth by charging at the best times for the electric grid and while using renewable wind power

Through the partnership, WeaveGrid and Wallbox plan to expand these capabilities to Wallbox charger owners around the country. Power consumption is projected to triple by 2050 and the mix of renewables is likely to double in the next 15 years.

As electricity demands increase and we push to integrate renewable sources which cannot be turned on and off like traditional energy sources, integrations like the one between Wallbox and WeaveGrid become increasingly crucial.

WeaveGrid’s software optimizes electric vehicle charging to align with periods of high renewable energy availability or to ensure ongoing electric grid reliability, while keeping preferences and controls at a driver’s fingertips.

To enroll in the Xcel Energy Charging Perks program, Wallbox owners can simply register and enroll their Wallbox charger through the Charging Perks website.

Once enrolled, Wallbox owners will automatically receive the benefits of the Charging Perks program, including monetary incentives and ongoing charging at low-cost times. EV drivers simply plug in their vehicle and WeaveGrid’s software will optimize when charging occurs to align with times of low grid stress and high renewable energy availability, helping to reduce the impact on the electric grid and the environment, while saving money.