Hawaiian Electric Begins Upgrading EV Fast Charging Sites

Hawaiian Electric is upgrading its electric vehicle fast charging locations with state-of-the-art charging equipment that will enhance the EV driver experience and increase station reliability.

The initiative targets the replacement of Hawaiian Electric-owned and -operated fast charging stations and will include the installation of additional chargers at locations with available capacity. The upgraded locations will debut new Tritium RTM chargers featuring a slim, rugged design and a modular power architecture that will significantly reduce instances of equipment failure.

The first upgrade was completed recently at the Hawaii Kai 7-Eleven charging location on Oahu. Two more locations on Oahu and three on Hawaii Island are expected to begin construction by early 2024, with others to follow. Each location will be out of service for an estimated three to eight weeks while the upgrades are completed.

Updates on the status of charging station upgrades will be available on the Hawaiian Electric website at hawaiianelectric.com/EVchargerupgrade.

Hawaiian Electric began deploying fast charging stations nearly a decade ago under a pilot program aimed at developing a critical backbone of reliable, utility-owned chargers across the company’s service area. Upgrading the charging stations will allow Hawaiian Electric to bring customers the latest in EV charging technology.

“With more than 26,000 electric vehicles on Hawaii’s roadways it is important that EV drivers have access to a range of dependable charging options,” said Aki Marceau, Hawaiian Electric’s director of electrification of transportation. “Our fast chargers allow EV drivers to quickly and conveniently add range to their vehicles while they’re running errands or grabbing a bite to eat.”

The Tritium RTM chargers come with a high industry rating for ruggedness that takes into account their ability to seal out contaminants such as dust, salt, moisture and insects. This protects internal components from degradation, in turn reducing the cost of maintenance and increasing the lifespan of the charger. In addition, the modular power architecture will contribute to improved uptime and fast and simple repairs in the field thanks to the single person field-swappable power units.

The fast charger upgrades are part of Hawaiian Electric’s continuing effort to support the electrification of ground transportation as Hawaii strives to decarbonize its economy. Hawaiian Electric is also seeking approval from the Public Utilities Commission to significantly expand its EV charging network with an additional 150 DC fast charging ports and 300 Level 2 ports across the company’s service territory through 2031.