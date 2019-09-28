Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Youngstown to Showcase New Glove Protectors at Expo

Try on new glove protectors and get swag like T-shirts and hats at the Youngstown Glove Company booth at the International Lineman's Expo.

Youngstown Glove Company will be unveiling its new leather protectors at the International Lineman's Expo in October in Overland Park, Kansas. Stop by Booth #222 to check out this new product, which comes in 12 and 14 in. versions. 

Youngstown’s Arc Rated  Leather Protector is ergonomically designed to fit over Class 1 through 4 rubber insulating gloves per ASTM F496/ASTM F696. The manufacturer uses premium cow grain along with a special glove pattern to create a leather protector with improved fit and dexterity.

This model features a cow suede cuff and FR Strap System to ensure that nothing on this protector will drip, melt or ignite if exposed to an arc flash. It is arc rated to 32 cal/cm2.

In addition, visit Youngstown's booth for T-shirt and hat giveaways at the International Lineman's Expo. 

300B_T-shirt_DIRECTORY.jpg300Y_T-Shirt_DIRECTORY.jpg03-1285-80-B_main (1).jpg

 

 

