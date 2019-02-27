Wire Rope Hoists Feature Compact Design

Columbus McKinnon Corporation now offers stand-alone double girder models as part of its Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK wire rope hoist product family. Complete with a low-headroom trolley, the Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK wire rope hoists in monorail and double girder models are suitable for applications with space limitations.

Double girder hoists provide added stability for the production and transportation of heavy loads and enable more frequent operation. Said to be highly stable with the ability to handle loads safely and precisely, double girder models offer increased hook height and improved headroom dimensions, as well as wider crane span capabilities. Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK stand-alone double girder models are available for lifting capacities up to 30 tons.

“Our stand-alone double girder Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK hoists are strong and durable with a flexible design,” says Thomas Kraus, global product manager, wire rope hoists. “With the addition of the double girder model to Columbus McKinnon’s wire rope hoist product portfolio, we are able to provide high-quality crane solutions for a wider variety of applications and industries.”

Columbus McKinnon is also extending the lifting capacity range for which Magnetek IMPULSE·G+ Mini Variable Frequency Drives can be used with Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK. For trolley motion, the IMPULSE·G+ Mini drives are available with both monorail and double girder models for capacities up to 30 tons. The IMPULSE·G+ Mini drive is a compact, low horsepower crane control that enables easy monitoring and adjustments of hoist performance. For hoist motion, the IMPULSE·VG+ Series 4 drives are available for monorail and double girder models for capacities up to 15 tons. Combining Magnetek’s variable frequency drives with Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK creates one-of-a-kind, intelligent lifting solutions.

In addition, UL508A approved controls for hoist, trolley, and bridge motions are now standard with Yale YK and Shaw-Box SK wire rope hoists. After undergoing extensive testing, the controls have been determined to meet this higher protection standard.

Visit the Web site for more information.