Winter Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands in the Northeast

Throughout the Northeast, the winter's first major snowstorm has inflicted power outages for thousands in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga and Ulster Counties as a large winter storm continued to impact New York. The Governor also activated 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in these seven counties.

Areas throughout the Capital Region have seen more than 12 inches of snow, with areas in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Mid-Hudson Regions seeing up to eight inches in some areas. Here is a video update on the storm.

