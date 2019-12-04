Skip navigation
Menu
GettyImages-1093336802.jpg Getty Images
Electric Utility Operations

Winter Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands in the Northeast

Governor Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for seven counties and deployed 300 members of the National Guard as the large winter storm continued to impact New York.

Throughout the Northeast, the winter's first major snowstorm has inflicted power outages for thousands in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga and Ulster Counties as a large winter storm continued to impact New York. The Governor also activated 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in these seven counties.
 
Areas throughout the Capital Region have seen more than 12 inches of snow, with areas in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Mid-Hudson Regions seeing up to eight inches in some areas. Here is a video update on the storm. 
 
accruals.

 

TAGS: Disaster Response
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
203RN2-M12-logo.jpg
Heated Jacket Protects Linemen From Cold and Rainy Weather
Dec 04, 2019
JeffReliability.JPG
Entergy Louisiana to Construct and Upgrade Substations and Power Lines
Dec 04, 2019
ktb5.jpg
Klein Tools Introduces Portable Power Bank
Dec 04, 2019
27215863269_c19da0d088_k.jpg
NYPA Deploys Sensors to Improve Situational Awareness
Dec 04, 2019