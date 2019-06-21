Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Visor Light Fits Securely on Trade Professionals' Hats

The hands-on light provides illumination when and where it is needed.

Klein Tools introduces the Cap Visor Light, enabling professionals to add light to any hat or cap. Its contoured metal clip is designed to fit securely onto the brim of a tradesperson’s hat. Additional features include a pivoting head to provide hands-free lighting exactly where needed.

“After observing professionals in the field, our team was surprised to learn that many wear caps instead of hardhats, serving double-duty on and off the job,” says Laura Ranieri, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “At that time, Klein’s available headlamps did not provide an optimal solution. That’s why our team developed this lightweight, powerful light to easily mount onto a cap or hat visor. The metal clip secures it in place while the front bezel pivots to shine the bright light where it is needed most. Whether tradespeople wear a cap, hat or hardhat, the Cap Visor Light is the perfect, go-to headlamp.”

The Cap Visor Light, LED (Cat. No. 56402) offers the following features:

  • Contoured metal clip fastens easily onto hat brim or visor
  •  Five bright LEDs flood the surrounding area with light
  • Pivoting light head allows up to a 60-degree lighting angle
  • Two illumination intensities:
    • High: 125 lumens and 4-hour runtime
    • Low: 40 lumens and 8-hour runtime
  • The conveniently centered power button also adjusts the light settings from high to low
  • Drop-test rating of 10 feet and IP54 dust- and water-resistance ensure durability and reliability
  • Includes 2 x AAA batteries

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.

