Visor Light Fits Securely on Trade Professionals' Hats

Klein Tools introduces the Cap Visor Light, enabling professionals to add light to any hat or cap. Its contoured metal clip is designed to fit securely onto the brim of a tradesperson’s hat. Additional features include a pivoting head to provide hands-free lighting exactly where needed.

“After observing professionals in the field, our team was surprised to learn that many wear caps instead of hardhats, serving double-duty on and off the job,” says Laura Ranieri, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “At that time, Klein’s available headlamps did not provide an optimal solution. That’s why our team developed this lightweight, powerful light to easily mount onto a cap or hat visor. The metal clip secures it in place while the front bezel pivots to shine the bright light where it is needed most. Whether tradespeople wear a cap, hat or hardhat, the Cap Visor Light is the perfect, go-to headlamp.”

The Cap Visor Light, LED (Cat. No. 56402) offers the following features:

Contoured metal clip fastens easily onto hat brim or visor

Five bright LEDs flood the surrounding area with light

Pivoting light head allows up to a 60-degree lighting angle

Two illumination intensities: High: 125 lumens and 4-hour runtime Low: 40 lumens and 8-hour runtime

The conveniently centered power button also adjusts the light settings from high to low

Drop-test rating of 10 feet and IP54 dust- and water-resistance ensure durability and reliability

Includes 2 x AAA batteries

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.