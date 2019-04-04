Valard Completes Historic Transmission Line in Record Time

The Fort McMurray West 500-kV Transmission Project (WFMAC) hit its "construction complete" milestone 91 days ahead of schedule. Now that it has been energized, it has already begun its 35-year operating period.

After four-and-a-half years, the Valard Group of Companies transferred the project to ATCO's operation and maintenance team. In December 2014, Alberta Powerline as part of a Valard/ATCO partnership, won the bid for the 500-plus km transmission line, which included two substations, from Edmonton to Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

"At that time, it was considered the largest engineering, procurement and construction electric transmission project ever awarded in North America," says Adam Budzinski, president and CEO of the Valard Group of Companies. "I would like to congratulate and thank each and every employee, contractor and partner that contributed to the safe and successful completion of this award-winning, world-class project."

In this photo gallery, check out photos of the construction process from drilling holes to assembling and erecting towers.