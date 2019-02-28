Menu
Scholarship2 Utility Employee Credit Union
Electric Utility Operations

Utilities Employees Credit Union Increases Student Scholarship for 2019

Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU), a national financial institution primarily serving the utility and energy industries, has increased its annual scholarship for utility families to $3,000. The Credit Union offers the scholarship to help students pursuing post-secondary education.

College-bound high school students as well as those attending college, who’ve completed volunteer work in 2018 or 2019, are encouraged to submit an entry to the Credit Union by May 6, 2019. Applicants can apply for Credit Union membership and download the scholarship submission requirements by clicking here.

The service-oriented scholarship mirrors the Credit Union’s “People Helping People,” philosophy. For 85 years, UECU has been helping utility employees, and their families save on loans, grow their savings, and conveniently manage their finances. Students and young adults getting ready to launch their careers benefit from the Credit Union’s special financing options for first-time borrowers, free checking, free mobile services and cash back rewards. UECU also offers students and their families a better way to pay for college with fixed and variable rate private student loans.  

Credit Union membership is a lifetime benefit, so no matter where students move to, their membership stays with them. Whether they go to school in their home state, move across the country or travel abroad, they can easily access their accounts, apply for a loan, or speak with a dedicated member services specialist.  

For more information, visit the Web site

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
BuckinghamFootStraps
Buckingham Foot Straps Offer Quick Connect Buckle
Mar 01, 2019
milwaukeelinemantool
Milwaukee Designs Utility Impact Wrench for Linemen
Mar 01, 2019
SCElectricFPL
FPL Builds More Storm-Resilient Grid with New Smart Grid Device
Mar 01, 2019
Carr Fire Photo
Crafting Local Hazard and Wildfire Mitigation Plans
Feb 28, 2019