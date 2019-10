Utilities Employees Credit Union will have giveaways and a drawing available at Booth #232 at the 2019 International LIneman's Expo.

Utilities Employees Credit Union will be giving away free t-shirts* to individuals who fill out a door prize entry at booth #232.

Supplies are limited.

Utilities Employees Credit Union will also be receiving entries for a 50QT Pelican Cooler valued at $240. Individuals must submit a door prize to enter at Booth #232.