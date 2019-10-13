UTILCO Lineman Tools Offers New Six-Ton Pressure Gauge

UTILCO’s pioneering, patent-pending, UPG-6T-I 6-ton pressure gauge directly measures the applied force on the D3 area.

It will fit into most 6-ton, W-die taking tool jaws on the market today. There is no need to remove the tool jaw to insert the gauge prior to use.

A “Hold” feature allows force to be read after removing from tool. As with other lineman tools, the pressure gauge is backed by a five-year UTILPro warranty.

For more information, view the Web site or visit the UTILCO booth at the International Lineman's Expo.