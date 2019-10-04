UTILCO Lineman Tools Now Features Industrial Scissors

UTILCO announces an addition to its offering of battery-powered, hydraulic, and manual Lineman Tools. The UHT-CCU-S industrial scissors cut up to #6 AWG or 1/0 flex, copper or aluminum conductor.

The cushion grip handles were built with a feature that allows the user to crimp terminal sleeves from #22 - #10 AWG. Stainless steel blades are hardened to 55 HRC, and the scissors include a safety holster with belt clip to secure the scissors while not in use.

Visit UTILCO in Booth #611 at the International Lineman's Rodeo Expo.