Electric Utility Operations

UTILCO Lineman Tools Now Features Industrial Scissors

New industrial scissors from UTILCO can cut copper or aluminum conductor.

UTILCO announces an addition to its offering of battery-powered, hydraulic, and manual Lineman Tools. The UHT-CCU-S industrial scissors cut up to #6 AWG or 1/0 flex, copper or aluminum conductor. 

The cushion grip handles were built with a feature that allows the user to crimp terminal sleeves from #22 - #10 AWG.  Stainless steel blades are hardened to 55 HRC, and the scissors include a safety holster with belt clip to secure the scissors while not in use.

Visit UTILCO in Booth #611 at the International Lineman's Rodeo Expo. 

