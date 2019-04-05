USB Rechargeable Light Attaches to Hot Sticks

Milwaukee Tool introduces the USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light. This lighting solution attaches to any universal hot stick and is built with two separate LED lights that provide 350 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-output lighting for up to eight hours, setting a new standard for inline hot stick lighting.

“Linemen face some of the most demanding and hazardous conditions, and often a hot stick is all that separates them from energized power lines. Unfortunately, the most popular options for lighting the work area around hot sticks – ground base lights and headlamps – are limited at best because they’re not specifically designed for hot sticks and their light spreads are often obstructed by trees and poles. These users needed the ability to apply high output lighting directly to the application to eliminate shadows and allow them to efficiently finish their work,” says Jason Isaacs, senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “We set out to solve this problem by delivering a solution that can provide high-output lighting directly to the application to eliminate shadows. The USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light has the performance, run-time, and KV rating ideal for hot stick work. Users can now quickly tackle the application at hand without the hindrance of insufficient or unreliable lighting.”

Powered by REDLITHIUM USB, the new light delivers up to 350 lumens of halo lighting and adjustable output levels light the fuse for up to eight hours off one battery charge. Its advanced TRUEVIEW high-output lighting and optical design delivers a consistent beam, optimized color temperature, and true representation of colors and detail leading to a more productive work area.

Built to thrive in the toughest conditions, the USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light is built with a durable, high-impact polycarbonate lens that can survive up to a 40-ft drop. Its high impact aluminum body is also IP67 rated for protection from water and dust. As with all Milwaukee high output LED lights, the new light also features a limited lifetime LED warranty, and a five-year warranty on the product.

Specifications

USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light (2119-22)

Lumen Output:

High: 350 lumens

Low: 100 lumens

Run-time:

High: two hours

Low: eight hours

Ingress Rating: IP67 (waterproof and dust proof)

Voltage: Tested up to 100 kV

Weight: 9 oz. (with battery); 7 oz (without battery)

Five-year tool warranty

Limited lifetime LED warranty

The kit includes USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light, (2) REDLITHIUM USB battery, 2-ft heavy-duty USB cord, REDLITHIUM USB Charger, 2.1Ah wall plug, and 12V DC vehicle plug.