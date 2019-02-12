Two New Harnesses Offer Fall Protection

Pure Safety Group (PSG) has unveiled two new products to complete its Series line-up of three Guardian Fall Protection safety harnesses and keep workers at height safe in many real-life work scenarios. All harnesses meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and are pending CSA certification.

The Series 3 and Series 5 full-body fall protection harnesses are used for personal fall arrest, work positioning, restraint and rescue/confined space applications. Both feature a captivated chest strap that prevents improper adjustment and accidental slippage, rubber web ends that fold over and protect the harnesses against damage, and dual lanyard keepers for safe storage of unused lanyard legs. Both have a loop for easily connecting to a dual SRL connector, freeing up the D-ring for other attachments and an optional heavy-duty waist pad and belt to accommodate tools. The capacity for the harnesses is 130 to 420 pounds.

The torso on the Series 3 can be easily adjusted in seconds and its snap-on shoulder padding adds comfort for users while they work. The Velcro®-covered label maintains its legibility, and impact indicators alert users if a fall has occurred while the harness has been worn.

The Series 5 offers comfort with a cam buckle torso for advanced adjustments, leg padding, durable upgraded shoulder pads and an ergonomic waist pad. It has a retractable label cover and rubber impact indicators for load indication. The Series 5 harness features trauma relief straps that reduce the effects of suspension trauma in the event of a fall.

The Series 1 harness, for everyday fall protection situations, was unveiled in January 2019. The harnesses in the Guardian S series are customizable and assembled in the United States.

